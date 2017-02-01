You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Rio Tinto unit born in Death Valley retooled for lithium battery boom

Jadar project in Serbia could supply about 10% of global demand for lithium, Rio says
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 05:50

Melbourne

DURING the financial crisis, Rio Tinto Group needed cash and tried to unload its oldest mining business - one that began in 1872 hauling borates salts by mule from Death Valley to make US laundry soap. The company gave up on a sale because no one would pay the asking price. A

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
3 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
4 GIC buys billion-dollar US headquarters of Deutsche Bank on Wall Street
5 NTU, NUS rise in FT's ranking of global MBA programmes
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening