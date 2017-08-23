Russia's record grain crop will test storage, transport capacity

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Moscow
THE arrival of a record grain crop is expected to severely test Russia's cereal storage and transport infrastructure, pitting its supply against European Union and US origin for the entire 2017/18 marketing year.
Russia, shaping up to be the world's largest wheat exporter in
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal