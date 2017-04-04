You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

San Miguel planning US$34b investments, says president

It is also "evaluating and may bid" for Vietnam's Saigon Beer, he adds; profit seen rising at least 20% this year
Monday, April 3, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170403_CPMIGUEL3_2820738.jpg
"The businesses we ventured into have matured, such that the company is in a very stable position," says Mr Ang.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Manila

SAN Miguel Corp plans to invest US$34 billion in an oil refinery, an integrated steel complex and an ocean-tide power plant as the Philippines' largest company by sales expands amid forecasts for robust economic growth in the country, according to its president.

The company

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
3 Softening of medical tourism nudges health groups overseas
4 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
5 World's first Asia ex-Japan Reit ETF lists on Singapore Exchange
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening