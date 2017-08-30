You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Saudi Arabia shortlists 25 bidders for major wind plant

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 07:29

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia invited bids Tuesday from 25 shortlisted companies to build a 400 megawatt wind power project, as the world's top oil exporter pushes for renewable sources to diversify its energy mix.

The plant in northern Al-Jouf province is the first utility-scale wind project as part of the government's reform plan to wean the kingdom off oil, which has set a target of 9.5 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2023.

The energy ministry has sought bids from 25 qualified bidders, which include EDF Energies Nouvelles, a subsidiary of the French public energy company, as well as other global companies such as GE, Siemens, Kepco and Toyota.

Bidding for the project is set to close in January 2018, the ministry said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are moving forward to diversify the kingdom's energy mix and to build a more sustainable and cleaner energy system that benefits Saudi Arabia and its citizens," said Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih.

He added that the country's ambitious renewable energy programme "will deliver real economic benefits by creating more than 7,000 jobs, increasing Saudi Arabia's non-oil GDP and nurturing a clean tech startup industry".

The programme also involves a 300 megawatt solar facility in Al-Jouf, for which the winning bids will be announced in November.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf monarchies have been looking into ways to cut their energy bills and diversify their power sources away from oil, their main export commodity.

Virtually all of Saudi Arabia's power currently comes from crude or refined oil or natural gas.

The kingdom's renewable energy program is estimated to be worth up to $50 billion.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Energy & Commodities

Gold extends rally to '17 high as North Korea test adds to angst

Traders rush to ship oil from Louisiana as Harvey looms

US petrol prices jumps 4%, oil mixed as storm hits more refineries

China to create world's biggest power company

French use of gas to beat the heat could backfire in winter

Oil prices dip as market grapples with hurricane damage

Editor's Choice

BT_20170830_KYGOOGLE_3061334.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Technology

StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi

file6w2uqizxnvrntjjp3f0.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Plans for CBD underground road network shelved

Aug 30, 2017
Technology

Ipos, Deloitte to help 100 firms grow intellectual assets and go global

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
5 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170830_ANGQR30_3061425.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore looks into common QR code for cashless payments

file6w2uqizxnvrntjjp3f0.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Plans for CBD underground road network shelved

BT_20170830_UWELECTION_3061492.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

'Interests of people before party colours'

file6wglaibis6xq7wkp13g.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

S'pore ready to help in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening