You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Savings app Upside pits gas stations against one another

New 13-person company operating out of Washington, DC is hoping to reinvent market
Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 05:50

BT_20161227_GAS_2662007.jpg
Upside's secret sauce: exploiting a quirk in how gas stations compete for customers.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Washington

WITH the exception of credit-card use and self-fuelling stations, the process of buying petrol has changed little since the days of Henry Ford. So with gas prices rising again, seasoned technology innovators see an opportunity to change how people pay at the pump.

Even

Most Read

1 Cosco Corp (S) requests for trading suspension
2 Authorities investigating ISR Capital share price crash
3 Neil McGregor to succeed Tang Kin Fei as Sembcorp group president and CEO
4 Singapore shares close lower; STI dragged down by selling of DBS, OCBC
5 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening