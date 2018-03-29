You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Schneider Electric opens East Asia and Japan headquarters in Singapore

Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 12:06 PM
nshiwei@sph.com

1.png
French energy management and automation company Schneider Electric opened its East Asia and Japan headquarters in Singapore on Thursday.
PHOTO: SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

FRENCH energy management and automation company Schneider Electric opened its East Asia and Japan headquarters in Singapore on Thursday.

The headquarters, located at 50 Kallang Avenue, will consolidate the company's Singapore operations at four other offices in Changi, Penjuru, Ang Mo Kio and Ayer Rajah. It will also serve as the company's first Innovation Hub in Asia.

The nine-storey building has a gross floor area of over 18, 500 square metres. Schneider Electric spent S$23 million to retrofit the building, so that it can be powered by a hybrid electricity power source, with solar panels installed both onsite and offsite. BT reported in 2015 the company said that it will invest S$102 million into its Singapore operations over the next five years.

The Innovation Hub will also bring together software engineers, solution architects and research scientists, who will work on the company's Internet-of-Things (IoT) enabled system architecture and platform, EcoStruxure.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Additionally, the company is setting up a machine solutions research and development (R&D) team to deepen its R&D capabilities and expertise. It will be one of the company's four such teams globally. The building can house over 1,200 employees.

Jean-Pascal Tricoire, chairman and chief executive of Schneider Electric, said: "This opening reaffirms our commitment to East Asia and Japan as key markets for our business, and signifies the growth opportunities that we see in the region."

Energy & Commodities

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement's Robert Maxwell dies from cancer, aged 56

Alliance Mineral secures A$13m loan facility to fund development of Bald Hill mine

Oil falls about 1% after surprise US crude build

SoftBank Vision Fund, Saudis to create world's biggest solar power firm

Coal clearout puts Rio Tinto on path to greener deals

Saudi Arabia and SoftBank plan world's largest solar project

Editor's Choice

BEN_1726.JPG
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Opinion

A considered approach to dual class share listings

BT_20180329_LKWOODLEIGH29_3371907.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

SPH, Kajima break ground on landmark Bidadari project

Most Read

1 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
2 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
3 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
4 Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out
5 24 in Singapore make Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2018
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

17 Jalan Batai.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore property auction sales in Q1 up 31% at S$19.97m

Mar 29, 2018
Stocks

Global IPO proceeds up 28% in Q1 2018: EY report

oil and gas.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine sees uptick in customer enquiries but competition still intense

Mar 29, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Hyflux, IEV Holdings, Libra Group, China Kangda

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening