You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities
OUTLOOK 2017

SGX electricity futures an enabling factor for new competition

Independent retailers welcome the futures, the first in Asia outside Australia, as it helps them hedge risks
Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 05:50
by
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

38888569 - 28_06_2016 - SINGAPORE EXCHANGE.jpg
The emergence of new competition in the electricity market has been heralded by a single factor: the new electricity futures on the Singapore Exchange, which have enabled independent retailers to hedge their risks.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Singapore

THE emergence of new competition in the electricity market has been heralded by a single factor: the new electricity futures on the Singapore Exchange, which have enabled independent retailers to hedge their risks.

Yet, with liquidity still lacking in the futures market,

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
3 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 The model behind HK MTR's gold standard
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening