Shell outpaces Exxon in Q4 with US$1.8b profit, strong cashflow
Anglo-Dutch giant shows signs it's turning a corner after spending cuts, divestments, job cuts
London
SHELL made more money than Exxon Mobil in the second half of 2016, despite the Anglo-Dutch oil major's annual profit hitting its lowest level in more than a decade as it grappled with a deep downturn.
Europe's largest oil and gas company showed stronger signs that it was
