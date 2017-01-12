You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Smog-choked China swapping energy independence for cleaner air

It will increase imports of liquefied natural gas by about 30 per cent this year as the government pushes cleaner fuels
Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 05:50

Beijing

CHINA is becoming more dependent on overseas natural gas as it seeks to wean itself off coal and avoid the toxic smog that suffocates the country every winter.

The world's largest energy user will increase imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by about 30 per cent this

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
3 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
4 Car COE premiums rise
5 Falcon's ex-S'pore branch manager in the dock over 16 charges
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening