Smog-choked China swapping energy independence for cleaner air
It will increase imports of liquefied natural gas by about 30 per cent this year as the government pushes cleaner fuels
Beijing
CHINA is becoming more dependent on overseas natural gas as it seeks to wean itself off coal and avoid the toxic smog that suffocates the country every winter.
The world's largest energy user will increase imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by about 30 per cent this
