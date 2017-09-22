You are here
SP Group ties up with two overseas startups
Joint efforts with BeOn Energy, DEPsys will look into grid and solar solutions; plans for pilot projects in six months
Singapore
SINGAPORE electricity grid operator SP Group is tying up with two global startups to test grid monitoring solutions and a consumer-friendly solar toolkit, and plans to launch pilot projects for these in six months.
One of the two startups, BeOn Energy from Portugal, also
