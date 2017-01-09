SP launches Free Electrons Global Accelerator programme

The programme is initiated by eight international utilities - SP, AusNet Services, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Electricity Supply Board (ESB), Energias de Portugal (EDP), innogy, Origin Energy and Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco).

SINGAPORE Power (SP) has launched the Free Electrons Global Accelerator programme, which aims to bring together utilities and startups to innovate and co-create the next generation of ideas and clean energy solutions for the industry.

The programme is initiated by eight international utilities - SP, AusNet Services, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Electricity Supply Board (ESB), Energias de Portugal (EDP), innogy, Origin Energy and Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco).

Together, the eight utilities represent a global footprint covering 73 million end customers across more than 40 countries, with a combined net income of US$148 billion, SP said.

The programme is supported by two accelerator partners from Silicon Valley - New Energy Nexus and swissnex San Francisco - which have extensive networks in the innovation ecosystem and have the experience and expertise in connecting innovators.

Twelve start-ups will be selected to participate in the six-month long accelerator programme, consisting of three separate week-long "customer adoption" modules in Silicon Valley (San Francisco), Lisbon and Dublin, and Singapore. At the modules, the startups will gain exposure to various markets all around the world by collaborating with major utility companies.

The programme is designed for energy startups to further refine their products and services, with the potential of testing and developing them on a global customer base.

Applications open on Jan 9 and will close on Feb 28. Selected startups will be announced in April.