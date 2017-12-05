You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Statoil presents 49b kroner Castberg oilfield development plan

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 4:15 PM

BP_Statoil_051217_68.jpg
Norway's Statoil presented long-awaited investment plans on Tuesday for its Arctic Johan Castberg oil discovery, which is expected to cost 49 billion Norwegian kroner (S$50.22 billion) to develop ahead of a 2022 production start-up.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[OSLO] Norway's Statoil presented long-awaited investment plans on Tuesday for its Arctic Johan Castberg oil discovery, which is expected to cost 49 billion Norwegian kroner (S$50.22 billion) to develop ahead of a 2022 production start-up.

Statoil initially estimated a cost of more than 100 billion kroner for Castberg, making the field unprofitable at current oil prices, but had vowed to work with suppliers to reduce the investment.

In June, Statoil said revised Castberg plans would be presented by the end of the year.

"This makes the Johan Castberg project the biggest offshore oil and gas development to be given the go-ahead in 2017," the company said, adding that it would be the sixth field to come on stream off the coast of northern Norway.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Partners in Castberg, which is believed to hold between 450 million and 650 million barrels of oil equivalents, are Statoil with 50 per cent, Italy's Eni with 30 per cent and Norway's state-owned Petoro with 20 per cent.

As part of the announcement, engineering company Aker Solutions won a contract worth four billion Norwegian crowns to build subsea systems and provide design and procurement services.

"The field is essential for continuous production growth on the Norwegian continental shelf for Statoil from 2022 onwards," Danske Bank analyst Anders Holte said.

"The field is one of the few remaining large developments offshore Norway and as such it's important for the long term outlook for Statoil's liquids production."

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Energy & Commodities

Philippines aims to issue permit for US$2b LNG facility in 2018

Kobe Steel's Chofu aluminium plant loses JIS certification

La Nina pattern forms in tropical Pacific Ocean, Australia Says

With China's push on gas heating, one-size doesn't fit all, says China Daily

Alliance Mineral receives all payments from Burwill under share placement exercise

NZ commodity prices fall 0.9% in November: ANZ survey

Editor's Choice

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

BT_20171205_KRSHOPS5BOX_3206684.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Real Estate

Rare prime-area shophouse portfolio for sale

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 70-year-old woman behind Keppel Club membership scam pleads guilty
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

photo6138758385391216647_0.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Good governance and leadership 'critical ingredient' for Singapore to navigate future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises, keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role

Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Court gives nod to withdraw bankruptcy applications against Jason Holdings' directors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening