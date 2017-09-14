Swiss traders emerge from fringe to grab US$10b slice of LNG market

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
London
SWISS trading houses are muscling in on the global market for liquefied natural gas (LNG), until now the preserve of energy giants, and are expected to grab a US$10 billion share of the rapidly growing business this year.
Trafigura, Gunvor, Vitol and Glencore are all shaking
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal