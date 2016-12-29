You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Tepco, investors discussing first bond sale since Fukushima-sources

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 16:19

40383991 - 31_10_2016 - JAPAN-UTILITIES_RESULTS.jpg
[TOKYO] Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) is gauging demand for its first bond offering since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear calamity, with some market participants expecting a sale as early as February, sources familiar the plans said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) is gauging demand for its first bond offering since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear calamity, with some market participants expecting a sale as early as February, sources familiar the plans said.

While the size of the sale has not been decided, potential maturities being discussed are three-, five- and ten-years, bankers and investors told Thomson Reuters DealWatch, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

The company is likely to have to pay investors a premium of 1 percentage point above Japanese government bonds, about three times more yield pick up than on other electric utility bonds, they said.

The company was in discussions last year with investors to sell as much as 330 billion yen of bonds.

A Tepco spokesman said the company still plans to issue bonds by the end of March but declined to comment on specific target dates or sizes.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 Changes in Singapore's permanent secretary appointments
3 More changes to Companies Act proposed
4 AusGroup flags potential event of default
5 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening