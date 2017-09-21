You are here
Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel merge Europe operations
Deal will create the continent's second largest steelmaker after ArcelorMittal
Essen, Germany
GERMANY'S Thyssenkrupp and India's Tata Steel agreed on Wednesday to merge their European steel operations in a preliminary deal that would create the continent's No 2 steelmaker after ArcelorMittal.
The deal will not involve any cash, Tata Steel said, adding that
