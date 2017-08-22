You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Total to buy Maersk Oil & Gas for US$4.95b in shares

Monday, August 21, 2017 - 15:37

9_40760464 - TOTAL-OIL-FRENCH.jpg
Total SA has agreed to buy the oil and gas unit of AP Moller-Maersk A/S for US$4.95 billion, another sign that the pace of deals in the energy sector is accelerating after a long downturn.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] Total SA has agreed to buy the oil and gas unit of AP Moller-Maersk A/S for US$4.95 billion, another sign that the pace of deals in the energy sector is accelerating after a long downturn.

Maersk will receive a consideration of US$4.95 billion in Total shares and the French company will also assume US$2.5 billion of Maersk's debt, the companies said in statements Monday. The transaction is expected to close in first quarter 2018.

"The combination with Maersk Oil offers Total an exceptional overlap of upstream businesses globally which will enhance Total's competitiveness and value in many core areas, in particular through some high-quality growing assets," Total said in its statement.

Total's chief executive officer Patrick Pouyanne said last month he was ready and able to make acquisitions and grow production, taking advantage of a plunge in the cost of drilling rigs and other equipment during the three-year industry downturn.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earlier this year, he agreed to purchase stakes in a project in Uganda from Tullow Oil Plc for US$900 million and said yes to a US$2.2 billion deal to buy into Brazilian oil fields and infrastructure.

Energy deals have picked up pace more broadly in recent months, as the industry puts the worst of the slump behind it. In offshore drilling, Transocean Ltd's US$3.4 billion acquisition of Songa Offshore this month was interpreted as a signal that market is bottoming out.

Major oil companies have tended to be sellers, with BP Plc offloading assets including a US$1.7 billion stake in a Chinese petrochemical venture and Royal Dutch Shell Plc exiting its Irish venture for US$1.2 billion.

Total will issue to AP Moller-Maersk 97.5 million shares, based on the average Total share price on the 20 business days prior to Aug 21. That will represent 3.75 per cent of the enlarged share capital of Total.

There is still cause for caution. Crude oil prices remain stuck at about US$50 a barrel - half the level three years ago - and some notable traders see the the outlook for 2018 weakening. Total and its European peers can cover spending from cash flow at current prices, but a fresh slump could put dividends at risk, and investors know it.

BLOOMBERG

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Energy & Commodities

India puts curbs on import of green gram, black matpe

Iraq plans to shift Basra crude price benchmark for Asia from January

Sempra is said to be near deal to acquire Oncor Electric

Fortescue sees dividend bonanza as miners reward investors

Oil stable as market conditions tighten despite rising US output

Taiwan premier says will try to prevent another power blackout

Editor's Choice

BT_20170821_UWPMLEE21_3045493.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Start life right, stay healthy and live smart

BT_20170821_LKPARKWEST21_3045324.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Real Estate

Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale

BT_20170821_JQENT21OCMB_3045275.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Technology

If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 New international school aims to cut fees by 40%
3 In the Asia-Pacific, talent shortages will bite hardest in S'pore
4 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
5 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Turkey FTA.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore-Turkey FTA to come into force Oct 1, 2017: MTI

Normanton Park
Aug 21, 2017
Real Estate

Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr

Turkey FTA.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

shp.JPG
Aug 21, 2017
Transport

Update: US destroyer arrives at Changi Naval Base; 10 sailors still missing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening