Trump revives pipelines thwarted under Obama

He also signs a directive ordering an end to protracted environmental reviews
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 05:50

As proposed by TransCanada, an Alberta firm, Keystone would carry 800,000 barrels a day from the Canadian oil sands to the Gulf Coast.
PRESIDENT Donald Trump sharply changed the federal government's approach to the environment on Tuesday as he cleared the way for two major oil pipelines that had been blocked, and set in motion a plan to curb regulations that slow other building projects.

