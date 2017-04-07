You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Trump's moves won't stop coal's decline

Electric utilities say fate of the regulations known as the Clean Power Plan make little difference to them
Friday, April 7, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170407_KVCOAL7O2KH_2828666.jpg
While Mr Trump tries to roll back the rules, executives of electric power generators assume that his successors will eventually reinstate them in some form.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Washington

IN Page, Arizona, the operators of the Navajo Generating Station, the largest coal-fired power plant in the West, have announced plans to close it by 2019. The electric utility Dayton Power & Light will shut two coal plants in southern Ohio by next year. Across the country

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Elaine Kim
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening