You are here
Trump's sweeping tariffs on steel will kill off some US steel jobs
Producers that melt and produce their own steel seen as winners but those reliant on imported raw materials are hit
Farrell, Pennsylvania
MICK Lang has been a steelworker for nearly 40 years and voted for businessman Donald Trump in the hopes he would bring about a renaissance for the long-suffering US steel industry - now he worries that President Trump's tariffs on imports of the metal will cost him
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg