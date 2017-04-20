You are here
Wasted green power up in China: Greenpeace
The amount of wind power that failed to make it to the grid is enough to power Beijing for all of 2015
Shanghai
THE amount of electricity wasted by China's solar and wind power sectors rose significantly last year, environment group Greenpeace said in a research report published on Wednesday, despite government pledges to rectify the problem.
China promised last year to improve what
