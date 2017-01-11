You are here
Wheat glut may not last much longer with farmers planting less
Prices expected to gain in 2017 for the first time in five years
Chicago
WHEAT is the weed that feeds. The grain-yielding grass is such a hearty plant that it is grown on more land than any other crop in the world. After four straight seasons of record harvests, bins are bulging from Kansas to Queensland and prices are near the lowest in a decade.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg