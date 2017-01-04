You are here
Going against the grain in managing assets
By sticking to a solid philosophy, Dimensional Fund Advisors today has garnered strong historical returns and a fiercely loyal following
Singapore
US-BASED Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA) has made its name swimming against the tide of conventional thinking in the asset management industry since its founding in 1981.
Today, key aspects of its core philosophy have become mainstream such as its insistence on low costs
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg