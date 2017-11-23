You are here

Starbucks serves up dollops of social do-gooderism

Executive chairman Howard Schultz believes in being of service to society by aligning business with sound personal values.
Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171122_SOCIAL22VEDD_3187435.jpg
There is a great need "to achieve the fragile balance between profit, social impact, and a moral obligation" to do everything possible "to enhance the lives of our employees and the communities we serve". - Howard Schultz (above), executive chairman of Starbucks
PHOTO: REUTERS

WHILE corporate profits might seem incongruous with doing social good, Howard Schultz, the executive chairman of Starbucks, would counter that the opposite is true.

There is a great need, Mr Schultz said, "to achieve the fragile balance between profit, social impact and a moral obligation

Executive Money

