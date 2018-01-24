6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia's Java; shakes buildings in Jakarta

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the south of Java, about 140km south-west of Jakarta at about 1.35pm local time on Tuesday, according to Indonesia's meteorology, geophysics and climatology agency (BMKG).

The United States Geological Survey said the 6.0 magnitude quake struck at a depth of 43km.

The BMKG has ruled out the risk of a tsunami. Lebak town, Banten province, is the city closest to the epicentre.

"Aftershocks were recorded at about magnitude 4, clearly showing a subsiding trend. We appeal to residents to not panic. Residents should go back to their normal activity," said Dr Daryono, head of earthquake information and tsunami warning at BMKG.

"At 61km depth, it is considered a medium depth and does not exert energy to spawn a tsunami," he added.

Muhammad Riyadi, head of earthquake and tsunami department at BMKG, said the quake had two aftershocks measuring magnitude 4.1 and 4.

"Jakarta is a bit far from the epicentre. We don't anticipate any damage in Jakarta. No tsunami potential," Mr Riyadi said.

Residents in Jakarta, Bogor, Sukabumi reported they felt the tremor. Some firms in tall office buildings in Jakarta have released their staff for the rest of the day.

"I felt twice and the first one was stronger. We were in a car and it felt like someone from outside shook our car," Mr Hardi, a resident in Sukabumi told Jakarta-based Elshinta radio.

