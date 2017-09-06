'A more aggressive' SBF brings business bodies together to help local firms grow

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
TAKING the cue from a recommendation of the Committee on the Future Economy, the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) has roped in 30 trade associations and chambers of commerce (TACs) to form an alliance to better support local enterprises to grow.
"Amid the challenging
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal