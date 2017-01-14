You are here
Abang Johari sworn in as Sarawak's sixth chief minister
One of three deputy chief ministers, he had been tipped as favourite to succeed Adenan Satem, who died on Wednesday
Kuala Lumpur
ABANG Johari Abang Openg is Sarawak's sixth chief minister. The 67-year-old took his oath of office before governor Taib Mahmud yesterday evening.
According to local media reports, Mr Abang Johari had earlier in the morning led a delegation to inform Mr Taib of his
