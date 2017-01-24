You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Abe voices 'trust' in Trump, vows to defend TPP

Japanese PM to pursue the US president's understanding on the strategic and economic importance of the TPP
Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 05:50
by
btworld@sph.com.sg

Tokyo

NEWLY-installed US president Donald Trump understands the importance of free trade, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe suggested on Monday as he pledged to continue pressing the US leader to ratify the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement.

Mr Abe also

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 Car registrations jump 52%
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 To all women who are independent
5 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening