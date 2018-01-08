You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Accreditation scheme to be expanded to raise professional standards in legal industry

Mon, Jan 08, 2018 - 1:51 PM

[SINGAPORE] A voluntary accreditation scheme will be extended to lawyers in the maritime and shipping industry, said Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon at the opening of the legal year on Monday.

Called the Specialist Accreditation Scheme, it was introduced last year as a mark of recognition and was offered to building and construction lawyers in a pilot. Since then, 24 lawyers have gained accreditation.

In a speech at the Supreme Court Building, Chief Justice Menon said the scheme is meant to raise professional standards by recognising professional excellence.

Addressing judges, lawyers and various stakeholders, he also highlighted the challenges that the legal sector has to overcome to remain relevant and competitive domestically, regionally and internationally.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He listed initiatives to raise professional standards, including enhancing the education of law graduates and the professional training and continual legal education framework.

The Chief Justice also cited the Legal Industry Framework for Training and Education, which helps lawyers plan their professional development through platforms like mobile web-based applications and is integrated with the national SkillsFuture initiative.

Against the growing internationalisation of legal practice and transnational legal dispute cases, Singapore is in a good position to make meaningful contributions to the regional legal sector in the coming year, he added. "But the success of these efforts ultimately depends on each practitioner's commitment to equip himself or herself for the changing complexion of legal practice."

THE STRAITS TIMES

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Medical law and ethics lawyer Kuah Boon Theng appointed senior counsel

Parliament: Fee benchmark part of bigger strategy to keep healthcare costs affordable, says MOH

Parliament: Inter-agency task force reviewing SkillsFuture fraud; data analytics system to be up by Q3

Singapore firms must uphold integrity: Indranee

BBC editor quits China post over pay discrimination

Singapore tech firms to pilot new innovations in India following bilateral MOU

Editor's Choice

BT_20180108_ASPOWERHENG_3252316.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Energy & Commodities

Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements

BT_20180108_YYSINGLIFE8_3252290.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage

BP_SGREEN_080118_8.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Green electricity catches on in S'pore

Most Read

1 Analysts are expecting the party to end - they just don't know exactly when
2 Year of the Cryptocoin
3 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
4 US company plans funds that double bitcoin price moves
5 Local banks to gain in 2018 from rising rates, loans growth
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6wwha3ag2jm192it5n19.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore tech firms to pilot new innovations in India following bilateral MOU

Jan 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms must uphold integrity: Indranee

Jan 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80

Jan 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: CapitaLand's mall divestment in China gets thumbs up from DBS, RHB, CIMB

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening