You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Ahead of polls, Najib gives cash to staff of state-linked firm

Thu, Mar 15, 2018 - 11:26 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Prime Minister Najib Razak on Thursday announced cash handouts on top of bonuses already paid to staff of Malaysia's largest government-linked asset management firm, as he prepares for a general election that must be held by August.

The prime minister needs to consolidate support for his coalition from its traditional vote base of civil servants and the majority Malay-Muslims, to stave off an unprecedented challenge from his former mentor turned opposition leader, Mahathir Mohamad.

Mr Najib said each of the more than 1,500 staff of Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB), which oversees assets worth about 279 billion ringgit (S$93.3 billion), will get a payment of 2,000 ringgit, in conjunction with the firm's 40th anniversary.

"The ex-gratia (payment) will be made in May this year, so you can celebrate Aidilfitri with joy," he said to thunderous applause at the firm's anniversary celebration.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Malaysia's Muslims will celebrate the holiday of Aidilfitri, or Eid, in mid-June, ending the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

The announcement is Mr Najib's latest effort to win over voters as he faces down financial scandals at a state fund and a government palm oil agency.

Dr Mahathir, who led the country from 1981 to 2003, turned on his former protege more than two years ago, after news broke of a multi-billion dollar scandal involving state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Mr Najib and the fund have denied any wrongdoing.

The prime minister also faces the prospect of losing support from palm oil plantation smallholders operating under state-owned palm oil agency Felda, which has been hit by financial scandals of its own.

In July, Mr Najib offered hundreds of millions of dollars in cash handouts and debt waivers in a bid to win over the agency's more than 600,000 smallholders, a key vote bank for his ruling party.

In October, Mr Najib unveiled a national budget that promised to cut personal income tax for lower-income earners, hand out more to pensioners and spend billions on schools, hospitals and rural services to allay voters' worries.

Earlier, he announced aid running into billions of dollars directed at the mainly Muslim ethnic Malay majority in a bid to neutralise Dr Mahathir's influence.

Dr Mahathir has repeatedly criticised Mr Najib's populist policies, denigrating them as "livestock feed" aimed at covering up the prime minister's scandals.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

French arrest warrant out for Saudi crown prince's sister: source

Japan PM's office knew of possible problems with land-deal documents

US hits Russians with sanctions for election meddling, cyber attacks

UK using nerve agent row to distract from Brexit: Moscow

Thai king extends corporate reach with stake in industrial firm

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

Most Read

1 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
2 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
3 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

China Vanke.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

Surbana Jurong, Vanke sign MOU to jointly develop industrial new towns in China

13as-bonus-kcs-1902.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SG condo.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home sales fall 28% to 377 units in February from January: URA

Mar 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI dividends in 2018 to jump 29 per cent to massive S$20.9b: IHS Markit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening