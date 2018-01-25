You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Alibaba's Jack Ma says scared by prospects of global trade war

Thu, Jan 25, 2018 - 11:47 AM

06470367.jpg
Alibaba Group Holding's executive chairman Jack Ma pleaded with governments around the globe not to use "trade as a weapon," as President Donald Trump made his first major move to level a global playing field he says is tilted against American companies.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[GENEVA] Alibaba Group Holding's executive chairman Jack Ma pleaded with governments around the globe not to use "trade as a weapon," as President Donald Trump made his first major move to level a global playing field he says is tilted against American companies.

"it is easy to launch a trade war but so difficult to stop the disaster of this war," Ma said at a panel in Davos on Wednesday. "I am scared. I am concerned. Don't use trade as a weapon."

"It's impossible to stop trade. The world needs trade," Ma said.

The US will impose new duties of as much as 30 percent on imported solar equipment, the US Trade Representative's office said on Monday. Trump, who took office a year ago, also approved tariffs as high as 50 per cent on imported washing machines.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Malaysia raises key interest rate for first time since 2014

Industrial prices, rents to 'stabilise' as supply tapers, says JTC

Trump administration backs bills to toughen foreign investment rules

Budget 2018 to help seniors age in place: Indranee

Beijing plans to boost scrutiny of Chinese offshore private equity funds: sources

Trump willing to be questioned 'under oath' in Russia probe

Editor's Choice

nmcbd24.jpg
Jan 25, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Banking & Finance

Wealth taxes may hit the rich; but other factors can mitigate impact

BT_20180125_YMITM_3279931.jpg
Jan 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Professional services sector roadmap aims to create 5,500 new jobs a year for PMETs

BT_20180125_LKTACORP25_3279469.jpg
Jan 25, 2018
Real Estate

TA Realty puts 12onShan in Novena up for sale

Most Read

1 Malaysia will 'never' again peg ringgit against US dollar: Najib
2 Hot stock: SembMarine continues surge on hopes for contract wins, sale speculation
3 Juggernaut sites take en bloc game to new level
4 Oxley, China developer lead Singapore land bank race - for now
5 'Long winter' seen ending for Singapore home prices: survey
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

18472346 USD.jpg
Jan 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore dollar hits 3-year high against greenback on US Treasury Secretary's comments

noble15.jpg
Jan 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group strikes restructure deal with lenders, Debtwire says

Jan 25, 2018
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden launched for collective sale with reserve price of S$550m

Jan 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank wealth arm hires 3 managing directors for NRI segment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening