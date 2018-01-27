You are here

'America First' will benefit world, Trump tells Davos delegates

The US leader says American prosperity has created countless jobs around the globe, so when the US grows, so does the world
Sat, Jan 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180127_TRUMP27UNUE_3283474.jpg
Mr Trump: "We cannot have free and open trade if some countries exploit the system at the expense of others. We support free trade but it needs to be fair and it needs to be reciprocal. The United States will no longer turn a blind eye to unfair economic practices.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Davos

PRESIDENT Donald Trump said on Friday that US economic growth promoted by his policies would help the world, seeking to square his "America First" agenda with globalism.

"When the United States grows, so does the world," Mr Trump said in a speech to the World Economic Forum

