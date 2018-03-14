You are here
NEWS ANALYSIS
Are China's constitutional changes for the better?
Some think the reform will bring about economic stability while others see it as a step back in history
Beijing
ON Sunday in Beijing, China's parliamentary delegates overwhelmingly voted on the country's biggest constitutional reform in decades.
By 2,965 votes for to just two against, they agreed to end the two- five-year-terms limit for the President, allowing him to lead for life
