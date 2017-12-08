You are here

Asia set to raise rates, but will still lag US Fed

South Korea has lifted rates for the first time in more than six years; analysts expect Malaysia and the Philippines to hike in the first quarter
Fri, Dec 08, 2017 - 5:50 AM

"The last couple of years have shown us that monetary policy in this region can decouple from the US. Obviously, they are cognisant of what the Fed does and capital flows but this is not a case of central banks being forced to act just because the Fed is looking to tighten further." - Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ

TIGHTER monetary policy is coming to Asia next year. Yet it will lag the US Federal Reserve's rate hikes as Asian central banks balance an exports-led revival in growth with a slowdown in regional locomotive China.

That will mark a shift from a few months ago when most

