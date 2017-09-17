Attendance up for this year's Singapore Grand Prix

TICKET sales for the 2017 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix are up 19 per cent year on year, announced race organiser Singapore GP (SGP) on Sunday.

Overall attendance over the three days totalled 260,400 spectators, which is higher than the average overall attendance at the event in its 10-year history, said SGP.

Last year, sales sank 15 per cent to 73,000, against the backdrop of a weak economy and the Zika outbreak.

Michael Roche, executive director of SGP, added: "This is a very positive sign for the years to come. Our aim, as always, is to improve the event both on and off the track to keep people coming back and to attract even more visitors to Singapore."

Singapore has extended its contract to remain a host venue for Formula 1 until 2021.