Australia court dismisses challenge to gay marriage postal vote

[SYDNEY] Australia's High Court on Thursday threw out two challenges to a same-sex marriage postal vote planned by the government, paving the way for a national survey on whether such unions should be legalised.

The decision came just days before ballot papers for the voluntary postal vote were due to be sent out to some 15 million people.

The case against the vote was brought by two groups, who argued Canberra exceeded its powers in funding the ballot without parliamentary approval.

AFP