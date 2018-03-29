You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia job vacancies climb to fresh record in Feb quarter

Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 9:12 AM

2017-05-08T040702Z_494408127_RC1D1BF800D0_RTRMADP_3_AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY-VACANCIES.JPG
Job vacancies in Australia climbed to their highest on record in the three months to February, a seventh straight quarter of solid gains that augured well for continued growth in hiring.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Job vacancies in Australia climbed to their highest on record in the three months to February, a seventh straight quarter of solid gains that augured well for continued growth in hiring.

Total job vacancies rose a seasonally adjusted 4.3 per cent to 220,900 in the Dec-Feb quarter, from 211,700 in the previous quarter, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

That was the highest reading since the series began in 1979 and left vacancies a hefty 19.3 per cent higher than a year earlier.

Vacancies in the private sector rose 4.2 per cent to 201,500, again the highest on record. That was up 20.7 per cent on the previous year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Analysts look at the vacancies series as it has proved a reliable leading indicator of labour demand and turning points in employment growth.

The strength in vacancies gels with official figures for employment, which showed a surge in jobs over the past year or so, and points to further strength ahead.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

India beckons big tech firms, allows imports of used goods for repair

China does not want a trade war with the US: China commerce ministry

China says Anbang's founder defrauded investors of US$10b

Singapore bank lending inches up in February

Anbang was seized by China. Now, it has a deal for you

Chill out on China, says Australia watchdog to foreign buyers

Editor's Choice

BEN_1726.JPG
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Opinion

A considered approach to dual class share listings

BT_20180329_LKWOODLEIGH29_3371907.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

SPH, Kajima break ground on landmark Bidadari project

Most Read

1 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
2 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
3 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
4 Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out
5 24 in Singapore make Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2018
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

17 Jalan Batai.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore property auction sales in Q1 up 31% at S$19.97m

1.png
Mar 29, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Schneider Electric opens East Asia and Japan headquarters in Singapore

Mar 29, 2018
Stocks

Global IPO proceeds up 28% in Q1 2018: EY report

oil and gas.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine sees uptick in customer enquiries but competition still intense

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening