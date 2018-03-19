You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia PM Turnbull meets Myanmar leader Suu Kyi, to raise human rights concerns

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 10:34 AM

BP_AustMyan_190318_97.jpg
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrived in Canberra on Monday to be met by a military honour guard and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who has said he will raise human rights issues during her visit.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrived in Canberra on Monday to be met by a military honour guard and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who has said he will raise human rights issues during her visit.

Ms Suu Kyi has been in Australia since Friday, attending a special summit of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) leaders in Sydney, where her presence drew street protests and a lawsuit accusing her of crimes against humanity.

Australia's attorney general has said he would not allow the lawsuit, lodged by activist lawyers in Melbourne on behalf of Australia's Rohingya community, to proceed because Ms Suu Kyi had diplomatic immunity.

Since coming to power in 2016, Ms Suu Kyi, who won the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize for her struggle for democracy in Myanmar, has faced growing criticism for failing to condemn or stop military attacks on her country's minority Rohingya Muslims.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

UN officials say nearly 700,000 Muslim Rohingya have fled Buddhist-majority Myanmar to Bangladesh after militant attacks on Aug 25 last year sparked a crackdown, led by security forces, in Rakhine state that the United Nations and United States have said constitutes ethnic cleansing.

The UN independent investigator on human rights in Myanmar, Yanghee Lee, said in Geneva this month she saw growing evidence to suspect genocide had been committed.

Myanmar denies the charges and has asked for "clear evidence" of abuses by security forces.

Neither Ms Suu Kyi nor Mr Turnbull made public remarks before their meeting, but the Australian leader said on Sunday that Ms Suu Kyi spoke "at considerable length" during the Asean meeting about Rakhine State, appealing to her South-east Asian neighbours for humanitarian help.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Parliament: 25.3b yuan of financing deals, better connectivity under Chongqing project

MTI appoints 18 members to Enterprise Singapore board

US dollar starts week little changed as market looks to Fed, political risks

China's 'silver fox' foreign minister Wang Yi promoted

Foreign banks step up in Taiwan

Defiant Abe hits back over scandal as support plunges

Editor's Choice

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Jurong_190318_7.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Energy & Commodities

New power options for Jurong consumers

BT_20180319_NRNEUFLOR_3345655.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neuflor fights carpet rivals with on-demand 'smart tiles'

Most Read

1 Noble says it won't make payment on 2018 bonds
2 En-bloc fever may be cooling
3 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
4 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
5 Bitcoin's 'death cross' looms as strategist eyes US$2,800
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

pacific mansion.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal

Mar 19, 2018
Technology

Alibaba invests another US$2b in Lazada; Lucy Peng to become Lazada CEO

Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Appointment of new Datapulse CEO delayed to March 19

Mar 19, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening