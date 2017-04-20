You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australian businesses ramp up hiring, investment plans: survey

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 09:50

42059442 - 27_03_2017 - AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY_RBA.jpg
Australian businesses have become more confident about the outlook for the next twelve months with investment plans at their highest since 2011 and a welcome pick up in hiring intentions, a survey showed on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australian businesses have become more confident about the outlook for the next twelve months with investment plans at their highest since 2011 and a welcome pick up in hiring intentions, a survey showed on Thursday.

National Australia Bank's quarterly survey of more than 900 firms showed its measure of business conditions rose two points to +8 in the first quarter, well above the long run average of +1.

Firms expectations for the next three and 12 months also improved markedly, and across all industries apart from retail. "The survey generally paints an encouraging picture of both current business activity and the outlook," said NAB's chief economist, Alan Oster. "Leading indicators mostly improved in Q1 2017, which has been reflected in better outcomes in terms of investment and hiring intentions going forward."

An improvement in employment is much needed given the jobless rate hit a 13-month high in February and most of the new positions created last year were part-time. "Employment expectations in both the near and medium-term have hit multi-year highs and firms are also indicating that it has become harder to find suitable labour," said Mr Oster.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Importantly, firms were upgrading their investment plans after a long run of sub par growth. The survey's measure of capital expenditure for the next 12 months climbed 6 points to 28, the best reading since mid-2011.

Yet there were still few signs of inflationary pressure in the report, with labour costs very restrained. Retail prices rose just 0.2 per cent in the quarter, possibly pointing to a muted outcome for consumer price inflation as well.

The lack of inflation is a major reason the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has shown scant appetite for raising interest rates even as it fights to cool hot housing markets in Sydney and Melbourne.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
3 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
4 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
5 Developers' private home sales soar
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening