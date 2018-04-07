You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australians want Turnbull to stay as 30th Newspoll defeat looms

Sat, Apr 07, 2018 - 12:54 PM

[SYDNEY] Most Australians want Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to stay in the job even as the government's poor ratings put his leadership under scrutiny.

A Fairfax/Ipsos survey of almost 1,200 voters published by Fairfax Media newspapers Saturday showed 62 per cent of voters believe Mr Turnbull should remain in the top job versus 28 per cent suggesting he be removed.

His lead over opposition leader Bill Shorten as preferred prime minister also increased to 52 per cent from 48 per cent despite the government trailing the Labor Party by four percentage points on a two-party preferred basis, according to the poll.

Speculation of a challenge to Mr Turnbull's leadership has increased since the government lost its 29th successive Newspoll last month. He likely faces an uncomfortable 30th Newspoll defeat on Monday, a measure he used to successfully challenge former leader Tony Abbott for the role in 2015.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Turnbull has since highlighted his success in delivering economic leadership and a return to Cabinet-style government that were also central to his rational in ousting Mr Abbott. Still, wages are stagnant and voters are facing record household debt.

Mr Turnbull wants to cut company tax rates to 25 per cent from 30 per cent over a decade in a bid to increase jobs and wages. Support for the move among voters has increased to 49 per cent from 44 per cent a year ago, according to the Fairfax/Ipsos poll.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

US congressman pulls loaded gun at constituent meeting

Wells Fargo called out by teachers union over gun industry ties

Harvard pushed by US to share admissions data in bias suit

Nafta ministers meet again, no major breakthroughs made

Facebook to verify identities for political ads

Spain mulls appealing Puigdemont extradition ruling to EU court

Editor's Choice

BT_20180407_JLASEAN7_3384440.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Amid trade tensions, Asean seeks integration

Apr 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

New Noble has 'zero chance of success': Iceberg

BT_20180407_NRBRUNCHPIECE_3384258.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Brunch

Piloting the digital flight path

Most Read

1 Scoot flight returns to Singapore safely after 'alleged bomb threat on board'
2 Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b
3 Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans
4 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
5 Tan Chuan-Jin to head Healthway Medical's new advisory board
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

06648845.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia gears up for 'unpredictable' election with parliament's dissolution

2015-08-31T182416Z_754810377_TM3EB8V0YCW01_RTRMADP_3_USA-CHINA-SANCTIONS.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Government & Economy

American companies in China prepare to be squeezed

cs-generic-AnsonRd04.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS reminds FIs to be on alert for fraudulent fund transfers

BT_20180407_STGRAB7_3384531.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Transport

Deactivation of Uber app pushed from April 8 to 15

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening