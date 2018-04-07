Australians want Turnbull to stay as 30th Newspoll defeat looms

[SYDNEY] Most Australians want Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to stay in the job even as the government's poor ratings put his leadership under scrutiny.

A Fairfax/Ipsos survey of almost 1,200 voters published by Fairfax Media newspapers Saturday showed 62 per cent of voters believe Mr Turnbull should remain in the top job versus 28 per cent suggesting he be removed.

His lead over opposition leader Bill Shorten as preferred prime minister also increased to 52 per cent from 48 per cent despite the government trailing the Labor Party by four percentage points on a two-party preferred basis, according to the poll.

Speculation of a challenge to Mr Turnbull's leadership has increased since the government lost its 29th successive Newspoll last month. He likely faces an uncomfortable 30th Newspoll defeat on Monday, a measure he used to successfully challenge former leader Tony Abbott for the role in 2015.

Mr Turnbull has since highlighted his success in delivering economic leadership and a return to Cabinet-style government that were also central to his rational in ousting Mr Abbott. Still, wages are stagnant and voters are facing record household debt.

Mr Turnbull wants to cut company tax rates to 25 per cent from 30 per cent over a decade in a bid to increase jobs and wages. Support for the move among voters has increased to 49 per cent from 44 per cent a year ago, according to the Fairfax/Ipsos poll.

BLOOMBERG