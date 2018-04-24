You are here

Australia's central bank in 'no particular rush' to raise rates

Tue, Apr 24, 2018 - 6:50 AM

[SYDNEY] The next move in Australian interest rates is likely to be up, but with unemployment falling only gradually there is "no particular rush" to hike, a top central banker said on Tuesday.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Christopher Kent said the central bank had been clear on the steady rate outlook for some time and there was no reason to alter it.

Rates have been held at a record low of 1.5 per cent since August 2016 and markets are wagering they will remain there until sometime in 2019.

