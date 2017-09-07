Australia's economy strengthens after weak start to year

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Sydney
AUSTRALIA'S economy has shrugged off a sluggish start to the year, boosted by government and consumer spending with the nation extending its record run of growth, official data showed on Wednesday.
Economic growth for the second-quarter was 0.8 per cent, after 0.3 per cent
