You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Band of England's Carney dampens expectations for May rate hike, sees "mixed" data

Fri, Apr 20, 2018 - 6:44 AM

2018-03-02T105452Z_941574240_RC17411F4E20_RTRMADP_3_BRITAIN-BOE-CARNEY.JPG
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney on Thursday dampened widespread expectations for an interest rate hike in May, pointing out there were also "other meetings" this year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Bank of England Governor Mark Carney on Thursday dampened widespread expectations for an interest rate hike in May, pointing out there were also "other meetings" this year.

Sterling dropped almost a cent against the US dollar to its lowest level since April 9 on the back of the comments, in which Mr Carney highlighted "mixed" economic data.

"I don't want to get too focused on the precise timing, it is more about the general path," Mr Carney told BBC news, while adding that a rate hike this year was "likely".

He said Britain should prepare for "a few interest rate rises over the next few years".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A firm majority of economists in a Reuters poll published earlier this week said they expect the BoE will raise interest rates to a new post-financial crisis high of 0.75 per cent in May.

Figures this week showed Britain's unemployment rate fell to a 42-year low, but inflation dropped more sharply in the first quarter than the BoE had expected. Retail sales data for March also disappointed on Thursday.

"We have had some mixed data ... We'll sit down calmly and look at it all in the round," Mr Carney said.

"I am sure there will be some differences of view but it is a view we will take in early May (at the next meeting of the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee), conscious that there are other meetings over the course of this year."Mr Carney also said uncertainty around Brexit had prevented what would otherwise have been a "surge in investment".

"Unfortunately that means in the short term that the speed limit (of the British economy) is not increasing. Productivity is not increasing, which will limit the rate at which people's wages can pick up."

Ultimately, the outcome of Britain's divorce talks with the European Union would be the biggest factor in economic decisions in the coming years, Mr Carney said.

"And then we will adjust to the impact of those decisions in order to keep the economy on a stable path," he said.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SGelderly_200418_2.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Even millionaires have cost worries if they live to a 100

BP_SGsolar_200418_6.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Energy & Commodities

SP Group to launch platform for home owners to sell solar energy certs

BP_halobutyl rubber_200418_4.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Government & Economy

China to impose anti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from Singapore, US, EU

Most Read

1 The swankiest home address? It's Marina Bay, not Orchard Road
2 Brunei prince and Ron Sim buy into Singapore-listed UnUsUaL in S$25.8m deal
3 Hot stock: Ezion up 14% on trading resumption
4 Lian Beng JV buys Sembawang Shopping Centre for S$248m from CapitaLand Mall Trust
5 Asia Gardens in District 2 sold en bloc to Sustained Land-led consortium for S$343m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Fortis_200418_1.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

IHH ups ante in Fortis courtship with 40-billion rupee stake offer

BP_SGelderly_200418_2.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Even millionaires have cost worries if they live to a 100

BP_SGsolar_200418_6.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Energy & Commodities

SP Group to launch platform for home owners to sell solar energy certs

06680120.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Government & Economy

IMF's Lagarde warns against harming trade, investment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening