You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bank Negara Malaysia holds key rate as growth is solid

Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 15:32

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday as expected, as it sees the economy remaining on a solid growth track while inflation moderates.

All 11 economists polled by Reuters had predicted no change to Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) overnight policy rate , which has been held at three per cent since July 2016.

"At the current level of the OPR, the stance of monetary policy remains accommodative," the central bank said in a statement.

BNM said economic growth will be driven by domestic demand, supported by improving incomes and overall labour market conditions, new and ongoing infrastructure projects and sustained investments in the manufacturing and services sectors.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the first half, the economy expanded 5.7 per cent from a year earlier.

Annual headline inflation eased to 3.2 per cent in July, slowing for a fourth straight month after hitting an eight-year high of 5.1 per cent in March.

In July 2016, the central bank cut the key rate by 25 basis points in the immediate aftermath of Britain's Brexit vote.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Hurricane Irma kills 8 on Caribbean island of Saint Martin

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China agrees more UN actions needed against North Korea after nuclear test

UK Brexit minister says "good prospect" of agreeing transitional deal with EU

Japan, South Korea push Putin over Pyongyang sanctions

China August FX reserves rise to US$3.092t

Editor's Choice

Wholesale trade ITM.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Roadmap to vibrant ecosystem for Singapore's wholesale trade sector

BT_20170907_SECOE7_3074008.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Transport

Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound

jon5934 jwlng03.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

One-stop centre to help S'pore startups ace it abroad

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
3 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
4 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
5 Micron selling Ang Mo Kio facility for US$30m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Housing08.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Real Estate

HDB resale volume rises 9.6% m-o-m in August; prices inch up 0.1%: SRX

cs-generic-Housing08.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

IMAGE- BandLab welcomes Chew to the family.JPG
Sep 7, 2017
Technology

Singapore social music startup BandLab buys UK livestreaming service Chew.tv

Sep 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M, Pavilion Gas tie up with PLN on small scale LNG in west Indonesia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening