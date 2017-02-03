You are here
Banks bashed in battle over South African financial system
Four big banks refusing to deal with firms linked to Guptas, president's family
Johannesburg
NEW allegations by President Jacob Zuma's supporters that South Africa's biggest banks are frustrating efforts to address racial inequality signal an escalation of a battle for control of the nation's financial system.
Protestors from the ruling African National
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg