You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bears scramble for yuan as China chokes flows

Unit is now increasingly scarce outside nation's borders; offshore yuan surges most on record
Friday, January 6, 2017 - 05:50

Beijing

CHINA'S efforts to choke capital outflows are beginning to pay off, with the offshore yuan surging the most on record as traders scrambled for a currency that's becoming increasingly scarce outside the nation's borders.

The yuan gained 0.5 per cent at 6:48pm in Hong Kong,

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
3 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening