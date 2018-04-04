You are here

Beijing to announce retaliatory trade steps on Wednesday afternoon: China state media journalist

Wed, Apr 04, 2018 - 2:15 PM

[BEIJING] Global Times's editor-in-chief Hu Xijin said on Twitter that China will announce retaliatory steps on Wednesday afternoon, after the US administration unveiled a list of Chinese goods that could face additional US tariffs.

"According to information I received, China's massive plan in retaliation of US tariffs will be released this afternoon Beijing time," Mr Hu said.

Global Times is run by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, although its stance does not necessarily reflect Chinese government policy.

