Bell Pottinger Asia rebrands as Klareco Communications

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
THE Asian arm of global public relations (PR) firm Bell Pottinger announced on Friday that it is rebranding under a new name with a new ownership structure - just days after it said its operations in Singapore and Asia were unaffected by the scandal in South Africa.
The
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal