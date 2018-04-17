You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Billionaire Slim jumps into Mexico election spat over airport

Tue, Apr 17, 2018 - 9:14 AM

BP_SLIM_170418_63.jpg
Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim defended one of his prized investments on Monday - a huge new airport for Mexico City - against the leading candidate for the country's presidential election, who has threatened to cancel the project.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[MEXICO CITY] Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim defended one of his prized investments on Monday - a huge new airport for Mexico City - against the leading candidate for the country's presidential election, who has threatened to cancel the project.

In a rare foray into politics, Mr Slim - the world's fifth-richest man, according to Forbes magazine - hit back at the fiery leftist leading the race for the July 1 vote, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, without mentioning him by name.

"Canceling the project would amount to canceling the economic growth of the country," said Mr Slim, whose construction company CICSA was awarded the US$4.7 billion contract to build the airport's terminal in consortium with six other companies.

Mr Lopez Obrador, a former Mexico City mayor, has threatened to halt construction on the airport, calling it a waste of taxpayer money and alleging the project was marred by corruption.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He has instead proposed repurposing a military airbase to alleviate the saturation of the capital's current international airport, which handled nearly 45 million passengers last year.

Mr Slim said that would only be a "patch," not a long-term solution to the pressure on one of Latin America's busiest airports.

He also defended the new airport as a boon for residents of the area northeast of the city where it is being built.

"It is a magical transformation of this area of the city," he told a press conference at his offices.

The new airport will create up to 450,000 jobs and have the capacity to handle 125 million passengers a year when fully operational, according to the Mexican government.

Mr Slim made most of his estimated US$71.7 billion fortune in telecoms, but he is deeply involved in the project.

His son-in-law, Fernando Romero, designed the sleek new terminal building together with British architect Norman Foster.

Mr Lopez Obrador wasted no time firing back.

"This airport they want to build is going to cost the country a fortune," he told journalists after a campaign rally in the northern state of Sonora.

"It's a bottomless pit. It's not a good deal for the nation."

Mr Lopez Obrador has also caused investor jitters by vowing to review contracts with private companies that bought stakes in Mexico's oil sector in a landmark privatisation under President Enrique Pena Nieto.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20180417_VIEMPLOYER_3398035.jpg
Apr 17, 2018
Government & Economy

MNC, bank recruiters go all out to woo young talent away from startups

BT_20180417_ABCIRCLES16_3397790.jpg
Apr 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Circles.Life hopes to bring partners aboard its digital platform

BT_20180417_YOFABER17_3397841.jpg
Apr 17, 2018
Real Estate

Faber Garden on the market for S$1.18b

Most Read

1 Fortis' woes pile pressure on Singapore-listed RHT Health Trust
2 80% of EC units at Rivercove Residences sold
3 Singapore retail investors have low trust in financial services industry
4 Faber Garden at Upper Thomson to be up for collective sale with S$1.18b reserve price
5 URA seeks views on 90-day rental cap, 80% approval for strata-titled homes for Airbnb-style rentals
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Exports 15244777 (BLOOMBERG).jpg
Apr 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists expect slower export growth for the rest of 2018 as March NODX shrinks 2.7%

Apr 17, 2018
Government & Economy

New Singapore jobs portal to better match jobseekers and employers

Apr 17, 2018
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,505.12, up 0.2%

Apr 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Ezion up 14% on trading resumption

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening