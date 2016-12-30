You are here
OUTLOOK 2017
Bleak exports haunt South-east Asian nations bracing for Trump
Countries that are poised to handle the downturn best are those with growing consumer populations
Singapore
THE prospects for South-east Asia's exports - which have powered growth for decades - are looking bleak.
With global growth under pressure and the US threatening to turn more protectionist under Donald Trump, the outlook for the export-dependent region is faltering.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg