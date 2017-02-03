You are here
BOE jacks up 2017 growth forecast; in no rush to raise interest rates
Some of its rate-setters have 'moved a little closer' to their limits for tolerating overshoot of 2% inflation target
London
THE Bank of England (BOE) boosted its forecast for British growth in 2017 and some rate-setters were more nervous about rising inflation, but the bank overall seemed in no rush to raise interest rates as the economy adjusts to the prospect of "Brexit".
In a sign of a
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg