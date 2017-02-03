You are here

Home > Government & Economy

BOE jacks up 2017 growth forecast; in no rush to raise interest rates

Some of its rate-setters have 'moved a little closer' to their limits for tolerating overshoot of 2% inflation target
Friday, February 3, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170203_CPCARNEY3_2723744.jpg
BOE governor Mark Carney (above) and his fellow policymakers were wrong-footed by the resilience of Britain's economy last year following the referendum decision in June to take the country out of the EU.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

London

THE Bank of England (BOE) boosted its forecast for British growth in 2017 and some rate-setters were more nervous about rising inflation, but the bank overall seemed in no rush to raise interest rates as the economy adjusts to the prospect of "Brexit".

In a sign of a

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
3 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
4 Massive impairment by Ezra's subsea JV partners clouds its future (Amended)
5 Proposed strata rule changes a nod to governance and transparency
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening